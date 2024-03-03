There's Mail for you, the story of Giuseppe, a father who hasn't spoken to his son for two long years: what the boy explained

In the episode of Saturday 2 March, of You've Got Mail, Maria De Filippi told the story of a man called Joseph. Shortly after the separation from his wife, the latter no longer had any relations with his youngest son Manuel.

The dad explained that two years ago, he experienced a very moment delicate. To be able to pay the mortgage and to ensure that his two children did not lack anything, he worked all day and was little present at home. But then the situation changes when he goes to his family in Cassino and meets a woman.

Giuseppe decides to tell everything to his wife, who understands the situation. However, he didn't feel ready to say it truth to children. In that same incident his 26 year old nephew lost his life. Gianluca lets his two children go to the funeral, but not his ex-wife. However, during the ritual, there was sitting next to him woman who he was seeing. Finally, after a few days, the man decides to speak out truth To the kids.

His first son didn't appear surprised, but said he already was He knew. Manuel, on the other hand, started crying and it showed a lot disappointed. Then, the possibility of seeing their father once every month and a half ended up influencing their relationship. The young man ends all ties with him when he decides to sell their home.

Giuseppe's story at C'è Posta per te: the words of his son Manuel

As soon as Manuel sees that it was the father, he decides to talk to Maria, but not to listen to him. However, shortly after he changes his mind and returns to the studio to listen to his father's words. Joseph asks Excuse me to his son and tells him once again about the Well what she feels for him. His son, shortly after, says:

CREDIT: MEDIASET It seemed right to hear it, to give it this chance. For my part it doesn't change. I feel like I don't have a deep connection with my family, I feel like I just pretended. You don't choose your family, but the people you meet along the way do. I know my mother loves me, maybe the problem is me. I find it hard to stay at home, I want to separate myself from all this. Maybe it feels like I'm running away. I have great respect towards my mother, he is not aware of the pain he felt.

Maria De Filippi, before letting him go, explains to him that he needs a help to overcome all this and also that his parents love him very much.