There's Posta for you, Maria Grazia and Raffaella meet their father after 50 years, but he told a different truth from the one they knew him

During the episode of You've Got Mailwhich aired on Saturday 24 February, Maria De Filippi told the story of Maria Grazia and Raffaella, two sisters who hadn't seen their father for 50 long years. He abandoned them shortly after the birth of his second daughter and never looked for them.



The two women wanted answers from him, since they had never heard from him for years. They discover that he lives in Swiss and the man also decides to show up on the program, probably because he knew it could be them look for it. When given a chance to speak, the sisters say:

We feel like abandoned and very angry daughters. Please don't run away and give us the answers we need to close this circle.

Maria Grazia and Raffaella told the story saying that Renato and his mother met many years before and decided to to get married. The man didn't even allow the woman to leave the house, because he didn't want everyone to know that he was married, he had other girlfriends around the city. The woman's father, when he finds out, tells his daughter to end this marriage immediately. In fact, at the birth of his second daughter, Renato only sees her for a few moments and then disappears into nothingness for 50 long years.

Renato's truth behind Maria Grazia and Raffaella's abandonment

The man showed himself felt and moved from this situation, given his age, he also spoke with great difficulty. In fact, when Maria De Filippi asks him what she thinks, he says: “I figured it was you, no one else could look for me. At that time I was 20 years old, I was reckless. My father-in-law together with his son saw me walking with a girl and started chasing me. I didn't know if they had a knife, so I decided to go to my mother in Lecce!”

In speaking with the women, Renato explained that in recent years he has never looked for them, for fear that his mother had another relationship and that could put her in difficulty. She explained that she had others 4 children Maria De Filippi in explaining the situation to Maria Grazia and Raffaella said:

He is here to close a circle, he could have refused the invitation but he wanted to be there to give you answers. Having said that, it is clear that he will not have answers that will satisfy you given that 50 years have passed.

In the end the women decide to open the envelope, but they have no intention of hugging their father, they just ask for one handshake and that's what happens.