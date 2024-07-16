With the closure of Microsoft’s Xbox 360 digital store looming, the company has announced a final batch of heavy discounts on earlier-gen titles, as well as the release of a new Xbox Series loved “blades” dashboard design.

Microsoft announced the impending closure of its Xbox 360 digital store last August, revealing it would no longer be possible to purchase games, DLC, or other entertainment content via the Xbox 360 console or web-based Xbox 360 Marketplace from 29th July this year.

It did, however, confirm previously purchased Xbox 360 games and DLC would remain downloadable and playable – including via backward compatibility on modern consoles – even after the store’s closure. And since then, it’s been working with third-party publisher to offer heavy price reductions on its digital Xbox 360 catalogue.



To that end, today brings a third and final batch of Xbox 360 Marketplace discounts ahead of its closure later this month, and a full list of reduced games can be found on Microsoft’s website.

And if that’s not enough nostalgia for you, Microsoft has also released the aforementioned Xbox 360-inspired dynamic background for Xbox Series X/S, enabling users of a certain age to stare misty eyed into the middle distance as they fondly recall a time those now -Stationary Blades could be manipulated with affectionate taste.

To record the new background, hit the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide, then navigate to Profile & system > Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Dynamic backgrounds. There, you’ll find the Xbox 360 Blades design either under Featured or Xbox dynamic backgrounds, and you can download it by hitting the A button.

And finally, if you’re eager to advertise your old-school predilections to the world, Microsoft has re-released the Xbox 360 Heritage Collection – featuring a selection of 360-inspired t-shirts and pullover hoodie – on its Gear Shop for a limited time.