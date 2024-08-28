Current mayor of São Paulo and candidate for reelection says that the former president will record a commercial for his campaign

The mayor of Sao Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), stated on Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024) that the support of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to your candidacy does not have “nothing shy”.

In a debate at GloboNewsthe mayor said that Bolsonaro will record a commercial for his campaign, to be broadcast during the electoral propaganda period on television. For him, this is a sign of the former head of the Executive.

The mayor’s speech comes after praise followed by barbs exchanged with Pablo Marcal (PRTB), who is running in the São Paulo elections. On August 15, the former president said that the coach is a “new figure, who speaks very well and is intelligent”.

Then, on August 22, the candidate commented on Bolsonaro’s post: “like you said: they will miss us”. And the former president replied: “We? A hug.”

