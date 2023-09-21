Agent of the Attorney General’s Office of Michoacán returns 17 thousand pesos That heist one of his colleagues from a home in ZamoraMichoacan.

The ministerial police They entered the house under the pretext that there was “suspicious activity”. It was recorded on video that in the company of a man, the owner of the money claims it.

The agent on board the official patrol car returns the money to the man, assuring that it is “from his bag.”

However, the woman answered through tears that she is paying it because one of her colleagues stole the money she had. saved to pay for his son’s surgery.

The agent who returned the money claims that he will go to see his partner who stole the money.

For its part, the State Attorney General’s Office reported that after the video was disseminated, an investigation was initiated against the three officials.

“By virtue of this, the concentration of the personnel who participated in the procedure, two police officers and an expert, was ordered, whom vehicles and weapons were removed, In addition, notice was given to the administrative management to proceed with separation from office while the Investigation Folder is integrated and the proceeding proceeds before the competent Judge,” the FGE reported in a statement.

In addition, the Comptroller’s Office will be in charge of determining the sanctions against the uniformed officers who committed the crime.