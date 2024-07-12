The manufacturer of the gun that Alec Baldwin was holding and from which a bullet was fired that ended the life of Halyna Hutchins, said this Thursday on the second day of the trial for the ‘Rust’ case that the only way that type of gun can discharge ammunition is by “pulling the trigger.”

Baldwin faces a single count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of the film 'Rust' in October 2021. Photo:EFE

“There is no other way this weapon could be fired,” said Alessandro Pietta, owner and manufacturer of Pietta, the Italian company in charge of manufacturing weapons, when questioned by the The prosecution in the case asked if there was another way in which a .45 Colt revolver could fire.

Pietta’s statement, who traveled from Italy to testify in Baldwin’s manslaughter trial, coincides with the FBI report, commissioned by the prosecution to determine the possibility that she shot herself, since the actor has stated in several interviews that he did not pull the trigger.

The manufacturer also spoke of the high quality and safety standards that the Italian government has in place for the weapons it produces, and assured that it has also passed the controls required for sale in the United States.

Real bullets vs fake bullets

Pietta was the second witness of the day to testify on the third day of the trial, which focused on the questioning of crime scene technician Marissa Poppell about the collection of evidence and live ammunition on the set.

The defense spent the morning questioning Poppell regarding the timing of security on the set, suggesting that it had taken considerable time to secure the supplier’s warehouse for the prop munitions for production.

Baldwin’s legal team argued in its opening arguments that prosecutors had focused on indicting Baldwin before looking more closely at other members of the crew who might bear greater responsibility, such as the assistant director, the gunsmith or the supplier.

During questioning, the technician stated that live bullets were found scattered around the set, in a prop cart, inside an ammunition box and in the bandoliers of two actors, and ruled out their presence in the truck and warehouse of PDQ Props, owned by Seth Kenney.

The technician also stressed that she had no evidence that Kenney had provided live ammunition to the film production, Unlike gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison in April and is expected to testify Friday.

American Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria touches his face during his manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo:EFE

Evidence approved

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, special prosecutors and Baldwin’s legal team spent nearly an hour in a hearing in which neither the jury nor witnesses were present.to determine what evidence they would be allowed to show at trial.

Marlowe Sommer approved a portion of the Baldwin interview transcript with Detective Alexandria Hancock in which he explicitly states that he was aware that prop bullets “can kill,” but refused to allow the prosecution to show a transcript related to a security bulletin from the set, which could suggest the star’s role as a producer of the film.

The judge also agreed that during questioning, reference may be made to a call in which the ’30 Rock’ actor spoke to his family about a vacation after the fatal accident occurred.

Marlowe Sommer argued that it was relevant to the trial because there had already been talk that Baldwin was “very upset” after the incident.

Baldwin was in court in Santa Fe on Thursday accompanied by his wife Hilaria and his siblings Stephen Baldwin and Elizabeth Keuchler.

