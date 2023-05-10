Milan-Inter, derby with over 10 million takings: from Djokovic to Berrettini and Melissa Satta, how many VIPs at San Siro

Milan-Inter will be a record-breaking Champions League first leg semi-final in terms of income. San Siro sold out and box office records come from over 10 million euros above the seasonal record of 9,133,842 euros established on the occasion of the round of 16 in Milan-Tottenham, when the spectators were 74,320. Many VIPs announced in the stands: from Novak Djokovic to Pierre Gasly, passing through Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta, Antonio Giovinazzi, Elettra Lamborghini, Il Volo, Alessandro Cattelan, Lazza, Irama, Rkomi, Sangiovanni and Gianmaria.

Milan-Inter, Leao joins his teammates in retreat after the tryout at Milanello

Derby fever in Milan. The first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Milan and Inter is staged at San Siro with the rebus Leao: after this morning’s test at Milanello, he arrived at the hotel in the San Siro area where the team is in retreat. On his conditions, a final decision will be made in the afternoon after the technical meeting

Milan-Inter odds: Nerazzurri in the final against Real Madrid or Manchester City

Who will pass the turn? The odds say Inter. Bookmakers see the Nerazzurri close to the final in Istanbul (against Real Madrid or Manchester City, controversy over the irregular goal of Guardiola’s team: this is why the Var did not intervene) and on average Inzaghi’s team travels around 1.70 on the various specialized sites, while Milan is in the 2.10 zone. As far as the first leg semi-final is concerned, also in this case Lautaro Martinez and his teammates enjoy the favors of the forecast: according to PlanetWin, Inter’s victory in the first semi-final is 2.70, then 2.65 from LeoVegas and 2.59 from NetBet. The Rossoneri’s victory is 2.95 for Better, 2.90 for Betfair and 2.85 for Novibet. The equal? We are at 3.15 for PlanetWin, then 3.10 for StarCasino and NetBet.

Milan-Inter probable formations

Milan

Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo; Krunic, Tonali; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Inter

Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko.

Milan-Inter, the weather for the Champions League derby

It’s raining on Milan on the day of the Milan-Inter derby which counts for the Champions League semi-final. According to the weather forecast, the rains should stop in the afternoon. By 9pm cloudy skies and a temperature of 14°.

Read also

Subscribe to the newsletter

