Minister of the STF criticizes Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Brazilian electoral system in an article

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), condemned the criticism of the Brazilian electoral system promoted by the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He made a parallel of the president’s attitude with the fable “The Wolf and the Lamb” in an opinion article published on Saturday night (23.Jul.2022) in the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

Attributed to the Greek fabulist Aesop and rewritten by several renowned writers, the fable tells the story of 2 antagonistic characters: the wolf, compared by Lewandowski to the government; and the lamb, which represents Brazilian voters.

Briefly, in the fable, the wolf drinks water in a stream, when a lamb gathers, further down, to hydrate. “How dare you muddy the water where I drink?”, asks the wolf.

The lamb explains that it’s downstream and that’s why the water it touches doesn’t return to the wolf. Not content, the rabid animal retorts: “Anyway, I know you’ve been badmouthing me for the past year”.

“It’s not possible, last year I wasn’t even born”, replies the frightened lamb.

“If it wasn’t you, it was your brother, what’s the same”, said the wolf, who, upon learning that the lamb has no brother, added: “Someone you know, another lamb, a shepherd or one of the dogs tending the flock” and devoured the lamb.

The moral of the story is “whoever intends to use force is not touched by any argument”.

Without citing Bolsonaro and the Armed Forces, Lewandowski compares the wolf’s attitude to that of “government agents, backed by members of the armed establishments —as it is known, minority”, which put the Brazilian electoral system in check, even in the face of refutations by experts.

In an optimistic forecast, the minister points out a difference between the Greek fable and Brazilian history: “the wolves won’t get the best”.

“More than 150 million Brazilians eligible to vote —who have nothing to do with lambs—, scalded by the countless institutional setbacks that tarnish the national political chronicle, will certainly make their sovereign will prevail.”

ATTACK ON THE POINTS

To ambassadors, on Monday (July 18), the president again attacked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and pointed out fraud in electronic voting machines.

Although he said that everything is documented, Bolsonaro’s speeches contradict industry experts and responsible bodies. The chief executive did not present evidence.

The president’s speech had an impact. The Electoral Court responded to each of his statements, while various bodies and institutions repudiated the attacks. Prosecutors from 26 states and the Federal District have asked for an investigation to be opened.