Furkarn Palali closes the last episode of the 27th season of You've Got Mail by bringing an Oscar to the best mother in the world

Maria de Filippi door into the study You've Got Mail the actor of Fikret, protagonist of Bitter Earth. He arrived holding a Oscar to be delivered to the mother who is the protagonist of the touching story of the latest edition of the television programme.

Roberta's mother she was awarded the prestigious award as “best mother in the world”. Her story is made up of hardships and sacrifices to raise her daughter in the best possible way despite her limited economic conditions. Her daughter introduced herself to You've Got Mail begging mom to take a few moments for herself and rest a bit after such a tiring life. The actor gave the award to Roberta's mother, asking her to grant her daughter's wish and saying:

“For an actor the most important thing is the Oscar award but tonight's heroine is you. You are the best mother, you deserve the Best Mother Oscar.”

Furkan Palali he was very moved listening to the woman's story and the gratitude felt by her daughter Roberta. Several times the cameras filmed his shining eyes, full of tears. But what was inside the figurine? Most likely a cheap gift.

His generosity led him to donate to the woman a cart full of toys in order to give a smile to the many grandchildren. The moved woman expressed her humility by saying that the actor's gesture was too generous for her.

Maria has decided to close the 27th season of his successful program with this emotionally charged story to remind us that we must not take for granted the sacrifices that parents make for their children.

A mother's love it has no boundaries and is immune to fatigue. The best and greatest gift for a mother is to see her children grow up peacefully and to achieve their goals own dreams.

