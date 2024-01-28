Valerio apologizes to his ex Consuelo on C'è Posta per Te, omitting an important detail to Maria De Filippi

Yesterday there was a new episode of You've Got Mail which featured the story of Valerioready to do anything to win back Consuelo. The latter in Maria De Filippi's studio decided to apologize to his ex after having made so many mistakes.

In fact, in 11 years, the latter has changed 11 jobs and “forced” his family to move house with him 5 times. A situation that led the woman and their children to return to her mother, thus leaving the man alone.

Now after some time Valerio asked Maria for a car to be able to make peace with his ex-partner but omit an important detail. Here's what we're talking about.

After 11 years of relationship and 7 of cohabitation, Consuelo decided to leave home to return to her mother, ending her relationship with Valerio. In fact, the latter asked De Filippi to be able to apologize to her partner, having understood the mistakes made in the past and eager to be able to start a new life.

The boy explained as follows: “I want to change, I'm going to a psychologist. I do it for our children but also for myself. I miss you. You always put yourself aside to put us first. I have instructed the bank to send all the money to your account every month.”

In response, Consuelo responded by stating: “He told the truth for the first time in his life. Children come in twos, it's not just me. She got angry with me because I couldn't find a job, but it wasn't easy. I love him, despite everything. I'm disappointed, so much. I always protected him, I was the man of the house”.

However, the woman subsequently revealed an unexpected detail that Maria did not know and which immediately pushed the presenter to launch a dig at Valerio.

In fact, Consuelo stated: “Maria didn't want me to want friendships, even female ones. I couldn't talk to anyone. (…) I want to be respected as a woman”. Statements that immediately stunned the presenter who, turning towards Valerio, began: “But we hadn't talked about this”, leaving the boy in silence.

The story between the two ended with Consuelo opening the envelope to give her ex the chance to demonstrate his change.