Last night the last episode of. was broadcast on Canale 5 You've Got Mail. Among the many stories examined, one featuring protagonists Stefania and Roberto. But what happened between them and why did their story come to an end?

Roberto and Stefania at C'è Posta per te

Here's what happened and what gesture Stefania made to put an end to her relationship with her husband.

You've got mail: Roberto contacts the editorial team to win his wife back

During the last episode of You've Got Mail we witnessed several twists and turns. Among the stories is that of Robertoa man who decided to contact the program's editorial team to try to win back the wife Stefania.

Stefania

The two met many years ago and were reportedly married for 14 years. The man would then have decided to turn to the broadcast, as he intends to retrace his steps and remedy the mistakes made in the past. Roberto has in fact declared that he has betrayed his wife twice.

In the first case the escapade occurred with one of his own colleague while the second time with a woman he met on a dating site. The postmen of the program then took care of delivering the mail to the woman, who accepted her invitation and decided to let her husband speak during the episode.

There's mail for you, Stefania and the extreme gesture towards her ex-husband

Stefania then gave her husband the opportunity to explain her point of view, but then decided to tell her version of events to make the public aware of what happened. The woman has indeed told what the years of marriage with Roberto were like terribleas she is convinced that there were not only two betrayalsbut many more.

As if all this wasn't enough, she was often left alone by the man, who preferred to devote himself to other things rather than spend time with her. Roberto tried to speak openly with his wife, telling her very sweet words and making her understand what was strong lack in his regards.

Stefania, Roberto and Maria De Filippi

Stefania, however, immediately appeared very firm in her belief, even declaring that she had found a message of the lover on the cell phone. This was on the occasion of a couple's trip to Paris several years ago. The woman then revealed that she suffered so much that she threw the wedding ring in the Seine river, certainly a very strong gesture.

In the end this story didn't end in the best way. Stefania has decided to close the envelope declaring how the husband is entirely unfaithful and unreliable. Precisely for this reason she is convinced that the same can never change.

