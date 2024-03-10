There's Mail for you, Maria De Filippi tells the story of mother Sandra, who hasn't spoken to her son for 3 years, after she took away his pension authority

During the last episode of You've Got MailMaria De Filippi told the story of a mother called Sandra, who wishes to make peace with his son Loris. One morning she took away his responsibility for her pension and from that moment on he ended all relations with her and her sister Micaela.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

In telling the story of this lady, the presenter says that she did not have a simple life. She had 3 children by three different men. He remained with his last partner for 12 years, despite the mistreatment, but in the end he decided to leave. However, over the years he falls into the vice of alcohol.

The last child Loris always remains with her Neighbor, even after leaving. With his wife he manages to get her a small pension, but they never give her the card. They manage it and also help with it spending and bills. However, when her daughter Micaela becomes pregnant with her second child, she tells her that she would like to go to live with her.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

As a gift he wanted to redo her room, but when they ask money to his son Loris, he says no. After days of trying to convince him, Sandra gets angry and decides to intervene. With her daughter he goes to the bank and removes the delegation to the boy and gives the name of his daughter Micaela. From that moment Loris ends all relations with them, saying that it would not be I didn't even go to his funeral.

Sandra's apologies to her son Loris and his wife Carolina

The couple decides to accept the invitation and when they see the two women on the other side of the envelope, they decide to do it speak. Mother Sandra says: “Please forgive me, I love you both!”

When Maria De Filippi approaches she tries to talk to Loris, who explains to her that he could not allow her mother resumed that bad habit. In fact he did everything he could to stay close to her and keep her under control. Carolina also admits that he feels a lot lack of his mother and who still loves her very much, in recent years he has heard from her through his brother.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

The man says: “The love for my mother is put aside in a package, but ready to be reopened!” The family finally decides to put one stone above to all the discussions and to give yourself one second chance.