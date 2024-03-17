You've Got Mail, the story of a mother called Jessica who hasn't seen her daughters for 11 long years: the first is very angry with her

During the last episode of You've Got MailMaria De Filippi told the story of a mother called Jessica, who has not had relations with his first two daughters, for 11 long years. After her separation they went to live with her father and little by little he never saw them again.

The presenter, in telling the story of this woman, said that she became pregnant when she was only pregnant 15 years. She and her husband were very young. Shortly afterwards they discover that they are also expecting a second child, but it is after the birth of the second daughter that all the problems come out problems of his marriage.

Her husband did everything except bring money into the house and she could not work. So they begin to fly between them words and other things too. In the end she decides to take her daughters and return to her mother. The latter at first welcomes them to her house, but shortly after tells her that she must return with her husband. In that period she had met another man, who then became her second husband and obviously yes refuse.

For this reason the young couple separates, but on this occasion Jessica manages to obtain from the judge the possibility of seeing their two daughters three times a week. However, at first everything goes well, but little by little he also loses this opportunity. The moment in which she has relations with her two daughters has passed 11 long years. So Jessica decided to ask Maria De Filippi for help.

Jessica's story at C'è Posta per te and the words of her daughter Corinne

The only one who can accept the invitation is the first daughter, since the other is still underage. The girl immediately shows herself a lot angry in his regards. He tells her that she had to do everything to be able to have them in her life, even if she had to denounce their dad.

Maria De Filippi tries to reason with her, making her understand that if Jessica didn't turn to the authorities she only did it for the them well. He didn't want social workers in their lives. However, when speaking to her mother, the girl said:

The last memory I have of her is that she puts a jacket on us and tells us: 'From today you go to live with your father.' They don't believe that she loves me, if that were the case she would have done the impossible, even reporting my father. It certainly wouldn't have worked, but it would have been a gesture to make us understand that he cared about us. This meeting brings me the awareness that I am not a person like her. I ask you to avoid looking for me.

In the end Corinne chose to close the envelopesaying that she has never lacked maternal love, thanks to grandmother and aunt.