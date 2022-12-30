Following an interview with ‘Cusano Media Group’, Alessia Quarto told how her life has changed after participating in the program

You’ve Got Mail it is without a doubt one of the most loved and followed programs on Italian television. Almost everything is ready for the start of the new edition of the program which will enter the homes of Italians to keep them company from Saturday 7 January. Everyone will remember the story of Alessia Fourth who, after participating in the show, changed his life.

There history of Alessia Quarto and her ex-husband Giovanni has caused quite a stir. Recall that a year ago the man decided to send an invitation to You’ve Got Mail to his wife after the betrayal with her cousin. It was certainly not an easy time for Alessia, who also had to deal with a abortion spontaneous.

Disappointed and embittered by the behavior of her ex-husband, during the hosted program Maria DeFilippi the woman had decided to put an end to the story, thus maturing the decision to close the envelope. Over the last few hours the name of the former protagonist of You’ve Got Mail is circulating among the pages of the main gossip newspapers.

You’ve Got MailAlessia Quarto changes her life: she is now happy alongside her new partner

Following an interview with ‘Casa Media Group’, Alessia Quarto got naked telling how her life has changed over the past year. According to her words, today Alessia is happy alongside her new partner. The former protagonist of You’ve Got Mail he has declared:

I don’t dream of TV, I’m not gifted and I would never do it Men and women or Temptation Island because I’m too jealous. I then didn’t get to talk to Maria De Filippi because when we recorded the episode we were under a pandemic and therefore I wasn’t allowed to have a word with her even though I would have liked to!



Furthermore, Alessia confessed that she had closed any kind of relationship with her ex husband. Therefore, after signing the divorce papers, the two never saw or heard from each other again.