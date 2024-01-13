There's Mail for You 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

Tonight, Saturday 13 March 2023, at 9.35 pm on Canale 5, the first episode of C'è Posta per Te 2024 will be broadcast, the historic program by Maria De Filippi born in 2000. In recent years, among the guest numbers that they made a surprise special, we saw actors such as: Claudio Amendola, Beppe Fiorello, Giorgio Panariello, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Gabriel Garko, Marco Bocci, Giulia Michelini and international stars such as Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Sean Penn, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Bradley Cooper, John Travolta, Dustin Hoffman, Patrick Dempsey, Robert De Niro and many others. This year too we will find new exciting stories every Saturday evening in prime time on Canale 5. Where to see C'è Posta per Te 2024 on live TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

Maria De Filippi's programme, as always, will be broadcast on Saturday evening at 9.35pm (approximately) on Canale 5.

You've Got Mail 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform. It is, in fact, a completely free streaming platform. To access it, simply enter a password and a valid email address without the obligation to pay any monthly or annual subscription. Another way to catch up on appointments with the show, which will be hosted by Maria De Filippi, is to access WittyTV, also in this case completely free of charge.

How many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for You've Got Mail 2024? The exact number of episodes planned has not been disclosed, but around ten episodes should be broadcast. The first on Saturday 13 January 2023; the last one – barring surprises – on Saturday 16 March 2024. Below is the possible programming on Canale 5: