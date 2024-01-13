There's Mail for You 2024: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for C'è Posta per Te 2024, the historic program hosted by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5 on Saturday evenings? The exact number of episodes planned has not been disclosed, but around ten episodes should be broadcast. The first on Saturday 13 January 2023; the last one – barring surprises – on Saturday 16 March 2024. Below is the possible programming on Canale 5:

First episode: Saturday 13 January 2024

Second episode: Saturday 20 January 2024

Third episode: Saturday 27 January 2024

Fourth episode: Saturday 3 February 2024

Pause to avoid clash with Sanremo 2024 final

Fifth episode: Saturday 17 February 2024

Sixth episode: Saturday 24 February 2024

Seventh episode: Saturday 2 March 2024

Eighth episode: Saturday 9 March 2023

Ninth episode: Saturday 16 March 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of C'è Posta per Te 2024 last? The broadcast is scheduled for Saturday evening starting from 9.35 pm (approximately) until 1.05 am. The total duration of the individual evenings (including advertising) will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for You've Got Mail 2024, but where can you watch them live on TV and live streaming? Maria De Filippi's programme, as always, will be broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.35pm (approximately) on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay platform. It is, in fact, a completely free streaming platform. To access it, simply enter a password and a valid email address without the obligation to pay any monthly or annual subscription. Another way to catch up on appointments with the show, which will be hosted by Maria De Filippi, is to access WittyTV, also in this case completely free of charge.