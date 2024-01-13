There's Posta per Te 2024: guests, postmen, how to participate, how many episodes and streaming

From Saturday 13 January 2024 on Canale 5 at 9.35 pm (approximately) C'è Posta per Te returns, the historic program by Maria De Filippi born in 2000. In recent years, among the guest numbers that have made a surprise special, we saw actors such as: Claudio Amendola, Beppe Fiorello, Giorgio Panariello, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Gabriel Garko, Marco Bocci, Giulia Michelini and international stars such as Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Sean Penn, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Bradley Cooper, John Travolta, Dustin Hoffman, Patrick Dempsey, Robert De Niro and many others. This year too we will find new exciting stories every Saturday evening in prime time on Canale 5. But let's see all the information in detail together.

Guests

This year we will certainly see many other guests. These are the ones expected today:

Paolo Bonolis

Sabrina Ferilli

three beloved actors from Terra Amara

Emanuel Lo together with Giorgia

Stefano De Martino

Michele Morrone

Raoul Bova

Luca Argentero

Matteo Berettini

Lorella Cuccarini

The flight

Furkan Palalı

Roma players: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante

Postmen

But who are the postmen of C'è Posta per Te 2024? As usual, Maria De Filippi will be supported by her trusted postmen in charge of carrying the envelopes throughout Italy. In fact, with the necessary precautions taken due to the Covid pandemic, her collaborators will go to the homes of Italians to bring the famous envelopes. Who is it about? Here are Maria's famous postmen:

Maurizio Zamboni (2000-ongoing)

Marcello Mordino (2001-ongoing)

Gianfranco Apicerni (2011-ongoing)

Chiara Carcano (2018-ongoing)

Andrea Offredi (2018-ongoing)

John Bishop (2023-ongoing)

How to participate

How to participate in C'è Posta per Te 2024? To participate by telling your story you can go to the site Witty TV where you will have to enter your personal data and contact the program editorial team.

There's Mail for You 2024: how many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for You've Got Mail 2024? The exact number of episodes planned has not been disclosed, but around ten episodes should be broadcast. The first on Saturday 13 January 2023; the last one – barring surprises – on Saturday 16 March 2024. Below is the possible programming on Canale 5:

First episode: Saturday 13 January 2024

Second episode: Saturday 20 January 2024

Third episode: Saturday 27 January 2024

Fourth episode: Saturday 3 February 2024

Pause to avoid clash with Sanremo 2024 final

Fifth episode: Saturday 17 February 2024

Sixth episode: Saturday 24 February 2024

Seventh episode: Saturday 2 March 2024

Eighth episode: Saturday 9 March 2023

Ninth episode: Saturday 16 March 2023

But how long does each episode of C'è Posta per Te 2024 last? The broadcast is scheduled for Saturday evening starting from 9.35 pm (approximately) until 1.05 am. The total duration of the individual evenings (including advertising) will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to see C'è Posta per Te 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Maria De Filippi's programme, as always, will be broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.35pm (approximately) on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity. It is, in fact, a completely free streaming platform. To access it, simply enter a password and a valid email address without the obligation to pay any monthly or annual subscription. Another way to catch up on appointments with the show, which will be hosted by Maria De Filippi, is to access WittyTV, also in this case completely free of charge.