The Ministry of Defense explained the explosion in Belgorod by an abnormal descent of ammunition from the Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces

The Russian Defense Ministry explained the powerful explosion that occurred in Belgorod on the evening of April 20 by an abnormal descent of ammunition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation. This is reported TASS.

As stated in the military department, at about 22:15 Moscow time, during the flight of an aircraft over the city, an abnormal descent of aviation ammunition occurred.

As a result of the incident, there are damages to residential buildings, but there are no casualties. An investigation into the incident is underway, the Ministry of Defense concluded.

Related materials:

Incident in Belgorod

Reports of an explosion in the city began to appear on Telegram channels on the evening of April 20. According to their information, the blow fell on Vatutin Street. As a result of the explosion, a huge crater formed at the Vatutin-Gubkin intersection.

It was also reported that part of the house on Shalandina Street was damaged, windows were broken in the building, shell fragments were found in one of the apartments. The residents of the building were evacuated.

According to one of the eyewitnesses, the blow was so strong that the car was thrown onto the roof of the Pyaterochka store. A Belgorod citizen who observed the explosion close up said that there were no casualties as a result of it.

Another eyewitness posted a video from the scene of the incident. According to the author of the footage, “there is simply no half of the street”, and at the scene of the incident “about three meters, probably, the curbs are lying around.” Soon, the first footage of a powerful explosion from CCTV cameras appeared on the network.

Related materials:

The reaction of local authorities and the consequences

Shortly after the emergency, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed the information in the explosion in the capital of the Russian region.

See also Dead Actor Gaspard Ulliel is dead State of emergency in Belgorod. There was an explosion. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. A huge funnel with a radius of 20 meters formed at the intersection of one of the central streets Vyacheslav Gladkov Governor of the Belgorod Region

According to the head of the region, as a result of the incident, the glazing in a neighboring apartment building was damaged, several parked cars were damaged by the explosion and power lines were knocked down. Mayor of Belgorod Valentin Demidov, head of the regional security department Yevgeny Vorobyov and all operational and emergency services arrived at the scene.

In turn, the mayor specified that there was destruction in several apartments in a residential building on Shalandina Street. All residents of the affected houses were offered temporary accommodation in a hotel.

Later, Governor Gladkov reported two victims of the explosion. According to him, a woman was hospitalized with a craniocerebral injury in a state of moderate severity. Another woman received bruises, but refused hospitalization, she was provided with all the necessary medical care on the spot.

An information headquarters has been set up in the city, which collects all data on damage. Investigators and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the spot.