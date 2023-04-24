An official Call of Duty board game has been announced.

Activision and Arcane Wonders released a teaser video, below, that doesn’t tell us much of anything about “Call of Duty: The Board Game”, but the official blurb helps a bit.

“Get ready for the ultimate Call of Duty tabletop experience! We’re excited to announce the upcoming release of Call of Duty: The Board Game, a thrilling new strategy game based on the popular video game franchise.

“With intense combat, tactical planning, and stunning artwork featuring miniatures of iconic soldiers and weapons from the series, this game is sure to satisfy any Call of Duty fan. Keep an eye out for the Kickstarter launch in late summer 2023 and be among the first to experience this epic board game!”

Yep, there’s a Kickstarter for this planned for this summer (such is the norm for board games, even those licensed from billion dollar companies). And yep, expect miniatures of Captain Price, Ghost, Soap and other popular characters from the shooter series.

It will be interesting to see how the real-time, first-person shooter gameplay of Call of Duty translates into a board game format. Polygon Reports players will simultaneously plan their moves then resolve them on the map, with line of sight used to trigger combat.

Expect to launch in 2024.