If you’ve ever had the overwhelming desire to feel exactly what it would be like to shimmy up a wall in 9th-century Baghdad, help is at hand; A company has just announced a “haptic gaming suit” that’ll be compatible with – and themed around – the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Haptics firm Owo’s Mirage-themed tie-in has been created in partnership with Ubisoft and looks something like an extremely snug short-sleeved shirt, albeit packaged alongside various bits of hardware. While wearing one, players can experience “multiple different sensations” that reflect those of Assasson’s Creed Mirage’s protagonist Basim.

Owo says these “sensations” will include the likes of “impacts and parkour”, with the standard version of the haptic suit able to mimic 30 different sensations, including “axe”, “insect bites”, “severe abdominal wound”, and ” ball”.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay trailer.

On top of that, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage version of the haptic suit promises to incorporate “some exclusive sensations never felt before”. Presumably, such as the taste of a rainbow on a damp autumn evening and the icy touch of a dying king on the unseen edge of a distant blackhole.

Owo’s Haptic Gaming System Assassin’s Creed Mirage Edition includes a copy of Ubisoft’s game for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, or PC, the main “device”, gel pads, a storage pouch, charging cables, and the aforementioned shirt-like skin – which features an exclusive finish inspired by Basim’s outfit that’d probably look quite stylish (minus the massive logo at the back) on anyone with dazzling pectoral muscles and a sheer six-pack.

Expect it to cost around $500 when it launches “soon”, which’ll probably be around the same time as Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s release on 12th October.