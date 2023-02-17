Nintendo 3DS and Wii U owners have just over a year to transfer any remaining funds from their eShop wallets into their Nintendo Account, the company has now confirmed.

As a reminder, the 3DS and Wii U eShops will effectively shut down from 27th March, leaving you unable to spend any remaining balance you might still have.

However, this balance will be transferrable to your Nintendo Account for use on Switch – up until March 2024 (as spotted by Nintendo Life).

The process is as simple as linking your Nintendo Network ID, used by the 3DS and Wii U, with your Nintendo Account used on your Switch.

It’s likely you have done this already, although it’s a worthy PSA for anyone still without a Switch hoping to make the jump over with 3DS or Wii U credit still outstanding.

Both the 3DS and Wii U eShop storefronts will shut down for new purchases on 27th March 2023.

This closure also extends to in-game purchases made outside of the eShop app on these platforms, such as within the 3DS’ Nintendo Badge Arcade.

3DS and Wii U owners have been unable to add extra funds to their balance since last August, ahead of the impending shutdown.

The ability to redeem download codes for games will also be removed on 27th March.

Online servers for 3DS and Wii U games are unaffected.