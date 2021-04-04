Buckle up, Titanfall fans – “a ton” of Titanfall-flavored content is coming to spin-off battle royale, Apex Legends.

During a panel at BrownGirlGamerCode, Apex’s senior writer, Ashley Reed, hinted that the studio was working “to integrate Titanfall” into future updates, as “Titanfall’s very much a part of the universe.”

Apex’s game director, Chad Grenier, went a little further, too, confirming that Apex would host some “really cool stuff” we might recognize from Respawn’s critically-acclaimed shooter series.

“Next season – Season 9 – you’re actually going to see a ton of Titanfall coming back into the game, in one way or another,” Grenier hinted (thanks, Dexerto). “I’ve told some people before, if you’re a Titanfall fan, hang on for Season 9 because there’s gonna be some really cool stuff there.”

As for the specifics? Sadly, neither Grenier nor Reed could be drawn on further details, so all we can do for now is watch this space.

ICYMI, Respawn recently banned two Apex Predators on Xbox who were caught DDoS-ing a server to win a game.

After videos of the suspicious behavior popped up on reddit, Respawn security analyst Conor “Hideouts” Ford confirmed the pair have been banned.

This isn’t the first time Respawn has had to deal with serious cheating problems in the game’s Ranked mode: teaming has frequently been a problem, with some Predators caught forming six-man teams to give themselves an advantage, something Respawn said it would investigate after several top players were accused of cheating to get ahead.