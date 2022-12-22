Shower of titles in the British royal family. The honors have fallen well distributed in England, but not so much in California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still waiting for their two children to achieve the title of prince and princess. No luck this time. Carlos III has named his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, the new honorary colonel of the Irish Guards. The Princess of Wales is closely linked to this regiment, and has attended its parade on most Saint Patrick’s Day festivities since she entered the British royal family in 2011. For her part, Queen Camila, 75, has been confirmed by her husband as a colonel of the Grenadier Guards, an honor that was withdrawn from Prince Andrew following the scandal surrounding his relationship with sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Middleton, 40, takes over from her husband, Prince William, 40, who has held the title since 2011 and now becomes Colonel of the Welsh Guards. The news is not new, on September 8, Carlos III announced the royal title in a speech delivered just one day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Already then he avoided ruling on the titles that the children of the Dukes of Sussex would have.

Harry of England and his wife, Meghan Markle, have two children, Archie and Lilibet. According to palace customs, the monarch’s grandsons obtain the title of prince. When Queen Elizabeth II died, it was expected that the little ones, aged one and three, would automatically obtain the title. Royalty experts took it for granted in the English press, citing a decree issued in 1917 by King George V. But it was not like that.

Markle herself expressed her doubts about it in the controversial interview that the couple gave to the presenter Oprah Winfrey, which marked her departure and distancing from the British royal house. She then hinted that this title might be denied to Archie (Lilibet was yet to be born) due to her mixed-race ancestry. The granting of this title is not trivial, along with it are associated security expenses that would be paid by the public treasury. This was one of the reasons that made the couple break away from the royal family and move to California.

regal indifference

Their recent documentary on Netflix, where they recount in detail their departure from the British royal family, has only deepened the separation between the two. In the six episodes broadcast a few weeks ago, they accused the British tabloids of creating a false narrative, defaming the figure of Meghan for reasons of racism and misogyny. They also lamented that the royal family had not supported them, hinting that their passivity was due to the fact that the couple’s popularity aroused suspicion among the princes of Wales.

The British royal family has responded with regal indifference and formality. no comments. Last week, the Princess of Wales hosted a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in which they showed unity. Now a title ball is announced to which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children are not invited.

It is not known if they will be (although the protocol suggests that they are) at the coronation of King Carlos III, scheduled for May 6, and for the public celebration of his birthday, which has been moved from November (actual date of birth de Carlos III) to June 17 to take advantage of the good weather.