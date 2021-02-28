Modiphius Games is developing an “epic co-operative board game” based upon The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

While the project has been announced as a “campaign preview” on Gamefound, a new crowdfunding platform for tabletop games that says it’s “the bridge between backers and game creators”, currently there’s no further information about the project other than it’ll be for one to four players (thanks, Polygon).

Players interested in knowing more are encouraged to sign up for “design updates in the lead up to launch”.

Though some commenters have voiced concerns about the delivery of prior crowdfunded campaigns, Modiphius insists it will “be showing lots of previews through the updates so this was a preview a lot further in advance of usual previews” and says “it’s different to [its] Fallout miniatures game [as] this is an adventure board game “.

Modiphius Games is also behind Elder Scrolls Call of Arms – an adventure wargame set in the world of Tamriel – and the tabletop RPG based upon developer Arkane Studios’ sublime stealthy action-adventure series, Dishonored.

The Dishonored Roleplaying Game Corebook features an in-depth look at Dishonored’s world, its history, and its people, plus a comprehensive storytelling guide. The latter includes rules for playing as various roles – which range from “grim assassins and rugged criminals, to intrepid explorers and stoic crown loyalists” – alongside antagonists and story hooks for inspiration.