It might not be the Nintendo Switch hardware news you were waiting for, but Nintendo has today lifted lid on a fresh color Switch Lite.

It’s blue. Not “Oceanic Blue” or “Mario Dungarees Blue”. Just blue. And it arrives in Europe on 7th May.

To my eyes there’s a certain indigo-y quality to it. It’s skirting around the purple of GameCube, but it’s certainly not a million miles away. Will this tempt you into a Switch Lite purchase ahead of any other Switch hardware releases this year?

In a press release announcing the new console color, Nintendo also namechecked a couple of upcoming first-party Switch releases on its radar. New Pokémon Snap arrives on 30th April, while Miitopia follows on 21st May.

Beyond that, we know very little other than to expect a selection of Pokémon games either side of Christmas.

Nintendo is set to take part in E3 this year, and will likely lay out its plans for the second-half of 2021 then – such as how it will celebrate The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary.

Until then, how does blue suit you?