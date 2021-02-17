Nintendo has announced a new Mario Golf game for Nintendo Switch. It’s called Mario Golf: Super Rush and it launches on 25th June.

You can play with tradition controls, or relive your Wii Sports past and play using the Joy-Con as a motion controller.

There’s a Speed ​​Golf mode where all players tee off and play at the same time, and Story Mode where you play as your Mii character.

Mario Golf arguably came to life on the NES, though Mario Open Golf was released outside Japan as NES Open Golf.

Following that, Camelot released Mario Golf games for N64, Game Boy Color, GameCube, Game Boy Advance, and most recently 3DS.