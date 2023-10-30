There’s a knock on the door: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Monday 30 October 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, the film Knock at the Door, a 2023 film directed by M. Night Shyamalan, will be broadcast. It is the film adaptation of the 2018 novel The House at the End of the World. Let’s see together the plot and cast of the film.

Plot

Little Wen (Kristen Cui) and her two dads, Eric and Andrew (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge), decide to spend a few days in an isolated house in the middle of the woods, completely surrounded and immersed in nature. While playing in the forest, however, Wen runs into a large, burly man named Leonard (Dave Bautista), who is friendly and seems interested in talking to her. Shortly after Leonard arrives, Wen notices three more people (Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn) approaching, all holding various tools and objects.

Wen runs home to warn her parents of the imminent threat posed by the four strangers, but her fathers believe that it is all the result of the little girl’s imagination and do not give it importance. The two, however, will have to think again when four strangers knock on their door, intending to enter in any way possible. Once the house is raided, Wen, Eric and Andrew are taken hostage by the four armed strangers, who ask the family to make an unthinkable choice to avoid the Apocalypse: sacrifice one of the three of them.

Not only must one of the little girl and her fathers die, but it will have to be one of the two husbands or Wen herself who kills the chosen victim. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide whether to truly believe the words of the four improvised Horsemen of the Apocalypse before all is lost…

There’s a knock on the door: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of Knock at the Door? Among the leading actors we find Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Abby Quinn, Kristen Cui, William Ragsdale. Let’s see together the actors and the characters they play.

Dave Bautista: Leonard

Jonathan Groff: Eric

Ben Aldridge:Andrew

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sabrina

Kristen Cui: Wen

Abby Quinn: Adriane

Rupert Grint: Redmond

