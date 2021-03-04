Fortnite has jumped on the Sea Shanty TikTok craze with its own take, an emote named Shanty for a Squad.

Set to the tune of Wellerman, it features Fortnite’s own lyrics singing about the island’s storm brewing up and a squad surviving to get their “dub”.

As with the game’s Christmas carol emote, the more of you in your squad using the emote at the same time, the more parts of its vocals are filled in. It’s a neat nod to the collaborative TikTok, and / or a cunning plan to encourage all four squad members into a purchase.

Shanty for a Squad launched on Fortnite’s item shop last night, priced 500 V-Bucks, and I’ve had it in my brain ever since.

Tiktok sea shanty star Nathan Evans helped promote the release of this new emote via his Twitter account, while Fortnite’s own account gave him a shout-out in return.

Evans’ original take on Wellerman blew up on TikTok last month after numerous other users of the teen social app added in their own vocal harmonies.

Evans himself was catapulted to fame via a raft of subsequent media appearances and a successful remix of his tune has now topped music charts around the world. He has UK gigs planned for later this year, and a European tour planned for 2022.

Less than two weeks remain until the end of Fortnite’s crossover-stuffed Chapter 2 Season 5, though fans are still expecting Peter Griffin to make a last-minute appearance.