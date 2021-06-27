Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming to Ninjala.

As part of its “one-year anniversary celebration”, the Nintendo Switch-exclusive free-to-play “Ninja-Gum” action game is teaming up with the anime Demon Slater: Kimetsu no Yaiba for a limited-time event running from mid -July until the end of August.

Kicking off on 19th July, the collaboration will reportedly “not only feature Tanjiro and Nezuko, but other members of the Demon Slayer Corps including Zenitsu and Rengoku, and their nemesis Muzan Kibutsuji himself” (thanks, Nintendo Life).

For those not in the know, Demon Slater: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s best-selling manga, which has sold over 150 million printed copies in Japan. It tells the tale of Tanjiro Kamado and his fight to turn his demonized sister Nezuko back into a human being, and has gone on to get a TV sequel and movie adaptation, too.

“It’s difficult to recommend Ninjala without slapping on a whole load of caveats first,” I wrote in Eurogamer’s Ninjala review last year. “Yes, it boasts a gorgeous aesthetic and a cute conceit. Yes, the entire idea of ​​a secret ninja school with ninja gum is original and intriguing, too.

“But despite all its promise, beyond the highly truncated story-mode that’s currently locked behind a pay gate, for all its Polish and neon paint, Ninjala is sadly a shallow experience that isn’t as much fun to play as it looks.”