Here are some recent photos taken by the weekly magazine People which portray Diletta Leotta’s husband, the German footballer Loris Karius, in the company of the well-known presenter and showgirl Michelle Hunziker.

The handsome German footballer always seems happy to be surrounded by beautiful blonde women. It is no coincidence that he fell in love with his new wife, Diletta Leotta, after meeting her once in Paris. And now, to confirm this weakness, the photographs published by the weekly magazine have also appeared People which portray him in the company of the very blonde Michelle Hunziker. The two appear in perfect harmony with each other, struggling with the thousand smiles, kisses and hugs exchanged between them.

The exclusive photos published by the weekly People they immortalized Diletta Leotta’s husband, Loris Karius, in a night meeting with the presenter Michelle Hunziker in front of the famous restaurant Cyprians. In this regard, the journalist Roberta Spadotto he sent out subliminal messages that were also quite direct through the following words:

“Loris Karius casts an admiring, curious, sly, in a word, seductive glance…”

So, the question that arises spontaneously is basically this: “But what are the handsome German goalkeeper and the presenter doing in the Milanese night at the end of summer?”.

The meeting between the two well-known faces took place in front of a restaurant in the company of their respective friends. A meeting full of exchanged glances, funny chats, all surrounded by many mutual smiles. What is surprising, however, is to note that the former Newcastle goalkeeper when he notices the presence of the photographer of the weekly directed by Umberto Brindani suddenly decides to distance himself from Hunziker.

Where is Diletta Leotta?

Loris Karius’ wife, Diletta Leotta, was busy as a correspondent on the sidelines for Dazn in Turin for Juventus-Roma.

In reality, a truly scandalous indiscretion would emerge between the lines of the weekly Gente. Namely, one that would support the existence of an already possible crisis between the two newlyweds:

“Loris and Diletta, who said ‘yes’ to each other on June 22nd in Vulcano, have recently returned after a dream summer, but some swear that there is already a crisis in the air. Karius, left without a contract after leaving Newcastle, has moved to Milan but is currently unemployed; she will tour Italy for the championship. Will they be able to resist temptation?”.