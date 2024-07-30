If there is a place in the world where movement and its effects dominate, it is Padua. Nicolaus Copernicus and Galileo Galilei, two of the most important figures of the Renaissance, among others, passed through the prestigious university of this city in northern Italy. For this reason, and for the more than five centuries of experience that have followed these two scientists, it was clear to those responsible for the MotoGP World Championship that the University of Padua could become the best possible partner, with the aim of improving the safety of the circuits on the calendar. From this alliance was born a computer program that began to be developed five years ago and was implemented last season, which is enriched day by day and has become the best ally of those who certify whether a track is more or less safe.

Technological advances mean that prototypes are getting faster every year and this has a direct impact on the safety level of the tracks. “The straights seem shorter and shorter and the walls closer and closer.” This is a phrase that is often heard on the starting grid of the premier class. One of the most dangerous points in the event of an accident is the impact with an obstacle. Riders have also noted how the increased speed of the bikes has meant that some points are no longer perceived as safe as they were a few years ago. This concern has not gone unnoticed by those responsible for the championship.

So Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP sports director, and Corrado Cecchinelli, director of technology, contacted Galileo’s “disciples” in Padua. The answer is this software created in Padua and fed with data from the archives of Dorna, promoter of the World Championship, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), the teams, the riders themselves and the various suppliers. In five years, the program has gone through several stages of development, from the first version to the implementation of last season.

“We were looking for a tool that would allow us to insert a track profile into AutoCAD and give us the ideal dimensions of the tracks, or show us if the existing ones were adequate,” Ezpeleta explains in a conversation with Motorsport.com, which also included Cecchinelli and Tomé Alfonso, head of safety for the FIM. “We talked about it with Corrado, who got in touch with the people in Padua, who are the best in the field of motion studies,” he continues.

The starting point was to create a line that simulated, as much as possible, the one followed by motorcycles on the track. At the same time, we tried to obtain the maximum performance in terms of speed. We then proceeded to a second optimization, which offered a significant leap in quality, since it already predicted the trajectory that the rider would follow after the impact with the ground, at what speed he would slide and where he would end up. “The important thing is that, from that moment on, the program already discriminated between the movement of the motorcycle and that of the rider,” explains Cecchinelli. All these predictions or simulations are made on the basis of accumulated experience. “We transferred the data of countless accidents that occurred over the last ten years to the technicians in Padua,” adds Ezpeleta.

Like most programs, this one, which has not yet been named, works on statistical models. As a result, it is also subject to a margin of error. As the software evolves, this margin becomes smaller and smaller, although it is never non-existent. And, logically, there are times when the interpretation of all this information by an electronic brain does not entirely correspond to what happens later. “For example, a driver does not slide in the same way on a bed of gravel covered in rain that has fallen all night, as he does on the same completely dry gravel,” says Tomé Alfonso. “Or in certain accidents, which are very similar, the program may not understand that the driver is thrown in a specific direction,” adds the person responsible for circuit homologation.

It is in this area that the program has made a big step forward. “The circuits are obviously still homologated by people. But this software is a great help when it comes to making decisions. When you rely on mathematics, on a scientific basis, everything is easier,” adds the FIM executive, who has already used this resource on the occasion of MotoGP’s visit to India: “It made our job a lot easier, because we already knew what we were going to look for, so we were able to corroborate and confirm a lot of things.” This refers to new tracks, but Cecchinelli also highlights the advantage it offers for those already on the calendar: “This system allows us to import data of real trajectories and speeds, and this reduces the margin of error in any simulation.”

Another recent change made following the suggestions of this new tool was the variant introduced after the first corner of the Red Bull Ring, to avoid a repeat of a spectacular accident like that of Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli in 2020, in which their bikes almost hit Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales. “In that case it worked very well, because we had several limitations at the track level and also because it was essential not to change the Formula 1 route. Based on what we got from the tool, we refined the design until we got an optimal design, based on the available space,” Ezpeleta points out, before adding: “All these versions were introduced into the software until we arrived at the final proposal.”

GPS, a new dimension

While it is true that the current prototypes are already equipped with GPS transmitters, the arrival of more complete systems with the new regulations that will come into force in 2027 will offer a multitude of possibilities, not only in terms of speed and precision, both to the teams themselves and to those responsible for the television department. And also to those who manage the program. Until now, the information entered into the accident history program came from calculations based on the observation of accidents, using television images. “GPS will give us real data on skidding, speed, trajectory, etc. That is why we have worked hard to have it accepted in the 2027 regulation,” says Ezpeleta.