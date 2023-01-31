Much has been made about 343 Industries and its handling of the series of Halo for a long time. However, with the recent layoffs from Microsoft, it has been called into question whether this studio has what it takes to continue managing Master Chief. Now, these concerns are added to a new report, which states that the developers would already be working on a new installmentwhich would make use of the Unreal Engine.

According to Bloomberg, 343 Industries would drop any plans focused on creating DLC ​​for the story of Halo Infinite, and instead they would be working on a whole new game. This, as you surely remember, contradicts the statements of the study, who assured that this installment would be a platform to explore various adventures of Master Chief, something that seems or will be a reality.

Along with this, it has been mentioned that at the end of last year, 343 Industries abandoned the Slipspace Engine, and have instead started using the Unreal Engine. The report notes that this engine is buggy and difficult to use, which contributed to the complicated development of Halo Infinite. The drawbacks with these tools are so great that several of the game’s multiplayer modes, including Extraction and Raid, are already finished, but have been delayed due to software issues.

Bloomberg mentions that the Unreal Engine is being used to create a new multiplayer game, codenamed Tatanka, that 343 Industries is developing in collaboration with Certain Affinity, a studio renowned for supporting various companies. It has been mentioned that this project started as a battle royale, but it could evolve.

While the move to Unreal Engine could be seen as a positive change, there are also developers within 343 Industries who they are concerned about the gameplay changes that this engine will cause. Last but not least, the report has revealed that 95 employees of 343 Industries were affected by the recent mass layoffs from Microsoft.

Before this report, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, assured that 343 Industries will continue to control the Halo series. However, he did not confirm or deny the engine change and the new game in development. On related topics, Xbox wants to know if you’ll keep playing Halo Infinite. Similarly, 343 Industries talks about losing control of the series.

Editor’s Note:

There is no doubt that 343 Industries is in a difficult position. While the idea of ​​leaving Halo Infinite in the past and moving forward with a new engine sounds like a positive, it also makes clear the dire situation the studio finds itself in, and how poorly managed they are, as they won’t be able to meet the title’s biggest promise.

Via: Bloomberg