Just one month before the celebration of E3 2021, the rumors and news regarding the possible announcements that will be made at the largest fair in the video game industry do not stop happening over the days, such as the confirmation from when Battlefield 6 would be presented.

One of the companies that most movement is expected at the event is neither more nor less than Microsoft, especially after the acquisition of Bethesda, and given the little content in movement of video games that we received from the company at the conference held last summer at the Xbox Game Showcase.

There would be more than one AAA from Xbox Game Studios Publishing for E3 2021

However, the alarms have gone off a bit a few hours ago due to statements from Jeff Grubb, a known user for leaking that has finally become a reality. The user assured that during this E3 2021 we will not see Hellblade 2, Elden Ring or Everwild among the titles that will make an appearance.

Because of this, many users have started to worry about the possibility that there is no more than one AAA from Xbox Game Studios Publishing by E3 2021. However, another well-known insider has denied this possibility in a comment through Resetera.

Therefore, although it is still too early to be sure, everything seems to indicate that there will be more than one AAA from Xbox Game Studios Publishing for E3 2021. Now we only need to know if we will see in motion some of the games announced last year, or if on the contrary we will receive new announcements from Microsoft.