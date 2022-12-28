This 2022 was one of the biggest years for the franchise of Sonic The Hedgehog, This is due to the premiere of the second film in the saga, the compilation video games and the original, as well as the series of Netflix. And although with this we could understand that there will be a pause, it seems that the character of SEGA it will not stop once it has taken up a career.

In an interview with the magazine Famitsu, Takashi Iizuka from sonic team He has mentioned what is on the horizon for the character, this includes comics, programs and of course, content in video games. Well let’s not forget that SEGA plans to add major updates to sonic frontierswith a plan that is not going to be limited only to what was seen in its original planning daughter.

This what he mentions izuka:

This year was the biggest year in Sonic history, including the release of the movie’s sequel, new titles Sonic Origins and Sonic Frontiers, and Netflix animation Sonic Prime. We’re preparing a second wave to keep fans happy and keep that momentum going through 2023. We’ve already announced additional content for Sonic Frontiers, but there’s a lot more outside of that, so please look forward to it.

With this confirmation, it can be implied that sonic frontiers It will not only feed on content, as we could see more games in collections as happened with Origins. An idea that has been talked about in recent years is to make a compilation of the 3D hedgehog saga, and that is because there are no major remasters of highly requested games.

To this is added that the public is already waiting for the second season of sonic Prime with emotion.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: The momentum of the first film has helped the character to return to the spotlight, we could say that he has even had more attention in these months compared to Mario. Also, the next movie is already in planning for December 2024.