The atmosphere is more than tense in the State Commission for the Prevention, Treatment and Control of Addictions (Ceptca), where the State Secretary of Health continues an evaluation to continue with the purification of the payroll. That is, the dismissal of more workers. Given the complaints of some employees about alleged unfair dismissals and a harassing environment, tax presumably by the head of the unit, Martha Alicia Torres Reyes, the Secretary of Health Cuitláhuac González Galindo has responded emphatically. He said yes they have been done layoffs, but these have been justified. He also warns that the cleanup of the payroll will continue, since there are workers who only collect their check, without fulfilling their tasks. The official He maintains that he has already discussed the subject with Torres Reyes. But will she have also spoken with the nonconformists?

The problems suffered by rights holders and workers of the Issste clinic in Mazatlan was exposed to the general director of this institution by deputies of the Commission of Health. Through Congresswoman Olegaria Carrazco Macías, they let him know that there are deficiencies of all kinds in the clinic and they do not see strategies to improve. The center of Health It lacks medicines and supplies to provide good care to users. Dr. Pedro Zenteno Santaella, director of Issste, promised to visit the Mazatlan clinic. Users hope it is not too late, because the clinic looks like a sick in terminal phase.

The director of Health in Guasave, Andrea Leticia Espinoza Camacho, warns that by having not only the coronavirus, but also to influenza, the health protocols against the pandemic should not be relaxed, since with those same ones other ailments that arise this season are also combated, although the reality is that people did not wait for the no longer to become official use the mask to apply it, because they had left it for a long time.

Like mushrooms, cases of dengue are emerging in Ahome and El Fuerte without any emerging action from those responsible for health in Sinaloa and these municipalities. The data is becoming more chilling: 50 in the urban area and 20 in the rural zone of Ahome. They have been going from less to more for weeks in this municipality. Some say it is due to the proliferation of fly due to the humidity left by the rains, which has not been counteracted with a massive fumigation campaign. In El Fuerte some outbreaks are reported, as in Mochicahui.