It seems like a joke, but it's almost been two years since the series premiered. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwhich has offered entertaining chapters to those who enjoy this franchise that now belongs to amazon, at least if we talk about film rights. It has even been confirmed that the second season should already be ending production, and today highly anticipated news was released, but it will undoubtedly be synonymous with happiness for fans.

It has been confirmed that the showrunners have reached a new overall agreement with Amazon MGM Studios. Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne They have signed a three-year contract that also launches their own production company, 10:40 PM Productions. While a third season has not been officially ordered and a writers' meeting has not yet been opened, those responsible for the show have begun to give some context to the story based on the end of season 2.

Here is the comment from Vernon Sanders, television director of Amazon MGM Studios:

We started this extraordinary journey with JD and Patrick over five and a half years ago and have never looked back. We continue to be amazed by the scope and scale of his vision and the enormous global success achieved by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in its record-breaking first season. We can't wait for Prime Video customers to experience the epic adventure and high-stakes drama that JD and Patrick continue to build throughout season two and beyond. Naturally, the studio is thrilled to expand our overall agreement with these brilliant creative minds as they continue to deliver on their passion for telling great stories.

Remember that you can now watch the first season on Prime Video. The second still does not have a release date.

Via: Hollywood Reporter

Editor's note: I think it will be time to give this series a chance, because to this day I haven't given it a look or anything like that. But I want to wait until I thoroughly review the Middle Earth franchise and learn much more about the lore.