The Sonic franchise is stronger than ever, given that with the release of the movie the hedgehog has been on a good streak, and that is also reflected in the part of games with Frontiers, Superstars and now with the revelation that there will be a remaster for Generations with the bonus episode of Shadow. However, something that SEGA has never dared to make a remake of any title in the extensive catalogue, but it seems that this lack of decision is about to end.

According to what sources close to the universe mention Nintendo and other video game companies, is that they are working on a reimagination of neither more nor less than Sonic Heroesa game that can be considered the first multi-console game after SEGA will leave the console market. It goes without saying that it had mixed reviews, given that it incorporated many characters for a gameplay that really was not the most optimal, because just having the team Sonic would have been enough.

It is said that the platforms that will receive the game will be PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Added to this is the assumption that it would also be destined to launch in the event nintendo switch 2. Its release date would be destined for 2025given that SEGA has programmed Sonic Generations X Shadow for this same year, in addition to the fact that there are already titles on the way such as the new version of Shin Megami Tensei V, Metaphor ReFantazio and the DLC for Persona 3 Reload.

Here is a description of the original game:

“Sonic Heroes” is an action platform video game developed by Sonic Team and published by Sega. It was released in 2003 for several platforms, including PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube and PC. It is the ninth main game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series and features a focus on teamwork and speed. The main premise is that players control a team of three characters who race through levels filled with obstacles, enemies, and platforming elements. Each team is made up of three characters from the Sonic series, which are divided into three different types: speed, flight and power. These guys have unique abilities that help them overcome different challenges in the levels. The main mechanics of the game involve switching between the three characters on the team to take advantage of their individual abilities and advance through the levels. In addition to the main levels, it also features additional game modes such as speed races and boss battles.

For now, the launch of 2003 It has not had new versions and is not available in stores such as Steam.

Via: Nintendo Universe

Editor's note: It's a good opportunity to have this game back, but I hope the levels are different from each other, since in the original they were identical to each other. Yes, there were different missions but the level was the same, and that was quite tiring.