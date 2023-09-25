Within the television market there are series that will never be forgotten, one of them is The Office, in which we see different situations of how to work in an office in the United States, all captured with a documentary-style camera. What I liked most about it are its characters like Michael Scottand for that same reason, there are people who would not want a remake or something similar.

Although there was a dignified farewell in 2013 by its cast, it seems that television stations want things to adapt to our times and that will be through a reboot. As mentioned by Matthew Bellonithis program would already be on the way, but no details are given about whether the original actors will return or if they will be completely new while retaining the names that people know.

Something that also draws attention is the fact that the official announcement by the owners of the broadcast rights will be made as soon as the writers’ strike in Hollywood ends, this to have much greater exposure. This means that although recordings will not be able to start because the actors are unwell, if the script is not written, production can begin.

It is worth mentioning that in case it becomes official, one of those involved will be none other than Greg Daniels, who at the time was one of the original people responsible for the franchise, at least in USA. So, in some ways the essence of the material that started in 2005 It would be somehow impregnated in the new generation.

Users have seen The Office They feel that it is timeless, so renewing it would not make sense for many. Remember that this program can be seen in its entirety on streaming services such as Netflix.

Via: Puck News

Editor’s note: I haven’t even finished watching the original, so it doesn’t really appeal to me as a reboot. For the few chapters it seems very fresh to me and there are elements that do not feel out of place with respect to our current times.