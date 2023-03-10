Harry Potter in recent days it has returned to the spotlight of pop culture, and that is precisely due to the launch of hogwarts legacy, title that allows us to live our own adventure in the world of magic. And that itself has led to reports that the franchise will have a new launch through the crossover line with the toys. LEGO.

In a new report that was shared recently, some cancellations of the brand’s video games were reported, including one associated with the world of Disney and also DLC’´s that could be in danger like that of The Mandalorian. However, there is a project in which they are adding all the effort, and it is precisely something related to the magician from England.

It is worth it, that the reports say that it is not an adaptation of the saga of fantastic animals and neither of the epilogue book known as The Cursed Legacy Rather, it would be a kind of compilation of the franchise, something similar to what was done with Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagaa compilation that is not necessarily a collection.

You have to consider that TT Games He has not confirmed this information publicly, so we will have to wait a little longer to see if the project is announced at a large event. The euphoria for the creation of JK Rowling It has grown a lot in recent years, thus being the perfect opportunity to reach a small audience with these characteristic games.

Editor’s note: It sounds quite tempting for Harry Potter to return to the trends, but hopefully they will repair the Fantastic Beasts saga, because the last movie was terrible for them. We’ll see if in the end the game becomes a reality.