The launch of Ghostbusters: Afterlife managed to breathe new life into this beloved franchise, and as a result of the above, it seems like there’s a new video game on the way too. Ernie Hudson, who played Winston zeddermore in the original films, he said there was already “someone” working on this possible project.

Hudson was recently chatting with the YouTube, Countdown City Geeks, where he revealed a few additional details about the supposed new title of the saga. Recall that the actor lent his voice and similar to the 2009 video game, Ghostbusters, which was recently remastered and released for modern platforms.

“I recently received an e-mail, because we are making another video game. They are currently planning the filming, and I am not sure who is behind it. I know that I and Day Aykroyd will be involved, but I’m not sure if Bill Murray will as well. So yes there will be another game…. I don’t know when they are going to present it, but it is definitely happening. They have been sending me prototypes of the character so that my image comes out well, and it seems that they are having a hard time doing it. It’s really weird because they’ve made Bill, Dan and Harold look exactly the same, but in my case it seems like I always look like Eddie Murphy or someone else. “

Apparently other rumors suggest it could be Illfonic, the team behind the video game Friday the 13th, are responsible for creating this new title of The Ghostbusters, but at the time of writing we have no official confirmation that this is the case.

Editor’s note: I think this franchise could lend itself very well to video games, but personally I would prefer that they focus on a completely original story and leave the movies behind. We’ll see if this new game will be based on Ghostbusters: Afterlife or if it will be something separate.

Via: Ghostbuster news