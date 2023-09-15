It’s been just over a year since the latest adventure of Aloy in the world of machines, Horizon Forbidden West, a game that precisely in this 2023 has received new life thanks to the expansion of Burning Shores. This has made users wonder about a complete edition of the video game in a single file, and apparently it will be a reality, but not only for the PS5.

As mentioned by a major leaker of PlayStationthe so-called Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition It will arrive within the next few months for those who have never tried the original version and then purchase the additional content. However, it would also be scheduled for PCthus following the plans of sony to launch their games in Steam after a year of its publication on console.

The clearest example we have seen is with The Last of Us Part Iwhich arrived in mid-2022 and reached PC in the first three months of 2023, a difference in months that is even less than the 12 that were stipulated. The most curious thing about all this is that the leak indicates that its release date would be sometime in October, something that may sound exaggerated, given that sony has not announced it, not even in his Status of Play of September.

It is worth mentioning that this edition, if it exists, will obviously not be released for the console. Playstation 4because although the base game reached PS5the continuation in the form of expansion did not do so due to details that sony has not said. This means that if the physical or even digital edition is launched, it will only be released for the device currently in use.

Remember that Horizon Forbidden West can be played on Ps5 and Ps4.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It would not be a surprise if Sony announced the game randomly, the same thing happened with Ratchet and Clank, which was confirmed with a simple trailer. We’ll see if it arrives in the month of October as the leak says.