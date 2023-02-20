For some months the platform of Twitter It’s been a disaster site because of the company’s new president, Elon Musk, which started with certain mass layoffs and charging for two-step verification as well as verified account. And it seems that now the owner of Facebook and instagram wants to follow this trend that implies a lot of profits.

so the own Mark Zuckerberg has presented the initiative Goal Verifiedwhich will give users that verified feeling just like Twitteronly that on the platforms of Goal. However, this award will not be for those who have stood out as creators or anything similar, but will be a kind of subscription to pay monthly.

Among the virtues of paying for this membership, it is noted that users will have greater visibility, protection against identity theft, faster customer service, among other details. Regarding the price, this will be $11.99 USD per month if it is done from the computer and $14.99 for cell phones, that is due to the taxes of Google and Manzana.

Here his comment:

This week we started rolling out Meta Verified, a subscription service that lets you verify your account with an ID, get a blue badge, get extra phishing protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. customer. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across all of our services.

Apparently, in the next few days this new option will be arriving for users. And those who already have their blue arrow will not suffer from changes, so they should not worry in any way.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Elon Musk unleashed a wave of bad decisions, and now other big businessmen want to emulate what he has done. The worst thing is that he is not perceived as something that is irreversible in a short time.