Since Warner Bros Discovery has new presidents, the situation of the company can be considered somewhat uncertain, this for several properties ranging from Scooby Doo to the heroes of DC comics. Another of those affected is neither more nor less than the saga of Harry Potter, Well, it has not been mentioned about having more content of it.

However, fans may be relieved, as the head of original productions for HBO Max Sarah Aubrey He has mentioned that there are already current conversations to find out what is being done with the brand. So despite the disaster with the last tape of fantastic animalsthere could be more material either in movies or series.

We’re very much in the business of creating new content for those Wizarding World fans and thinking about what to do next.

The Serie fantastic animals was scheduled to include five installments, though even before release, reports emerged that the future of the series depended on the financial success of Dumbledore’s Secrets. Following its disappointing performance, reports noted that the planned fourth and fifth films could be combined into one.

Still, fans of the franchise expect to see the last two tapes that will close the story of newt scamander and above all, to have a scene in connection with Harry Potter at the end.

Via: comic book

Publisher’s note: Interest in the wizarding world is sure to reveal itself in February of next year, with the release of Hogwarts Legacy on consoles and PC. If people respond well, it’s likely that Warner will continue to develop content about the wizard.