Since his arrival in Mexico, Rafael Carioca has become one of the best midfielders in the entire Liga MX, for many, the most prominent. It will be difficult to remember any other ‘5’ that has had such an even performance for so many years in national football, because it is hard to remember a bad tournament on the part of the Brazilian with the Tigres shirt.
However, for some time now the relationship between the player and the club from the north of the country has not progressed as both wanted, it has worn itself out, and now that the renewal has to be negotiated, neither party has done it in the best way. shape. Therefore, the extension of the link between the two seems very difficult to sign, to such an extent that today the footballer is much closer to being a new addition to Cruz Azul than to continuing within the UANL.
According to information from HalftimeFor several weeks there has been a verbal agreement closed between the La Noria cadre and the media outlet through its agent. It is subject to the footballer not reaching an agreement with the Tigers, something that seems impossible to date, for which, every day that passes without signing his renewal, Carioca is closer to joining Ricardo Ferretti’s squad. Since he came to the Cruz Azul bench, the coach put Rafael’s name on the board of directors and it seems that the club will indeed comply with his request.
#agreement #Cruz #Azul #Rafael #Carioca
