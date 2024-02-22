Chivas' last two results have not been positive at all, the team suffered a tough last-second draw against Mazatlán last week and this Tuesday was defeated by Necaxa. These pair of results today have Gago's team out of the direct league zone, thus, Guadalajara will play a key game in their aspirations this weekend when they receive the UNAM Pumas, a game that they could face with the return of José Juan Macías.
Omar Villarreal reports that the forward has recovered one hundred percent from his injury, which is why everything indicates that he will be part of the team's squad to face UNAM. José Juan started the tournament as a starter taking advantage of the absences of Marín and Hernández, however, after two years of inactivity, his body could no longer resist and that has led him to be off the field since the third day, so everything indicates that has lost its option to be bootable.
The good performance of Marín, who fulfills what Gago is looking for, and the stellar performance of Javier Hernández, suggests that today José Juan is the third in the Chivas squad in terms of the role of '9', which is why, The former Getafe will have to push his career if he wants to avoid a semester of eternal substitution, since the club has been waiting for years for him to become the footballer he aimed to be. 'JJ's last professional goal was on May 15, 2022.
#return #date #Macías #Chivas #injury
