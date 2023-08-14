🚨🦅 Negotiations initiated between Club América and Sergio Ramos for his signing as a Free Agent.

You can know that there is a FORMAL OFFER; 1 year with option to 1 more.

🔴 The salary offered is a HISTORICAL amount for 🇲🇽 (+7 MDD net per year)

🔵 Agent/Environment asked for time to decide pic.twitter.com/T6XpwZrKLF

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 13, 2023