What started as a simple rumor among fans and fan pages, has become a real possibility. And it is that different sources assure that there is already a formal proposal by the America to finalize the signing of the world champion footballer and three-time champion of the Champions League: Sergio Ramos.
The Azulcrema board would be offering him a one-year contract (with an option for one more), and the annual salary would exceed seven million net dollars. Making him the highest paid soccer player in the history of Mexican soccer.
Sergio Ramos has already won everything a player can dream of… and maybe even a little more. Now he is looking to live a different experience towards the end of his career, and he would not look badly at writing said page within the American continent, either in South America, with Boca Juniors, a team with which he has also been linked, or in Mexico. , with the most winning squad in the country: the Eagles of America.
Beyond the media impact that signing a footballer of that level would represent, it would be of great help for the scheme sought by the Brazilian André Jardine, who has repeatedly expressed his concern about improving the team’s defensive line. For the strategist it is very important that there is a correct balance from midfield to the back. The hierarchy of a man like Sergio Ramos would provide an immediate solution to that conflict.
According to information from Fernando Esquivel, the offer would already be on the table, and, at least in the first instance, the player has not ruled out the possibility of reaching Mexican soccer. He and his agent asked for time to analyze the proposal. To achieve this, America would be achieving something unprecedented in the history of national football.
