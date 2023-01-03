As is well known, the era of James Bond with Daniel Craig ended with the most recent film, and while it’s closure for the character, it’s clear that the franchise will continue to endure for new generations of moviegoers. And now, they are talking about the next candidate who will embody the agent 007and a certain name has sounded very strong.

This time it is about the star of the two films of kick Ass, Aaron Taylor-Johnsonactor who has mostly been known for playing the first quicksilver from the movie universe Marvel. And it is that they talk about conversations and talks that she has had with Barbara broccoliproducer of the franchise Bond to get the paper.

This boost could help Taylor to continue positioning itself within the industry, given that although it has been involved in highly renowned projects, it still does not receive the recognition that many might think. Besides, MGM You’re looking for someone who hasn’t necessarily stood out much in the spotlight but has the potential to raise their reputation.

It has been put on the table that the scoop of the next James Bond it would take us to a young version of the character, who is just building the foundations to become the most famous spy in cinema. So, this reboot would establish a kind of origin for the character, a topic that hasn’t been covered much in the franchise.

Via: PuckNews

Editor’s note: James Bond is an immortal franchise, so it’s time for Daniel Craig to pass the baton to the next generation, and frankly, it’ll be interesting to see what happens. We’ll see if Taylor is like the new one in the following months.