Ukrainian president says that country will not cede “not even one more piece” of its territory to Russia

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, published this Monday (May 9, 2022) a message on his profiles in the social media to comment on Victory Day, which celebrates the Soviet conquest over Nazi Germany. The leader declared that “very soon there will be 2 Victory Days in Ukraine”, as the country’s forces will win the conflict with Russia.

“We are fighting for our children’s freedom and therefore we will win”, wrote Zelensky. “We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, which killed over 8 million Ukrainians“, continued. “We won back then. We’re going to win now. And Khreshchatyk [rua de Kiev] you will see the victory parade – the Victory of Ukraine!”

The text accompanies a video in which the Ukrainian president remembered the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence, celebrated in August 2021. Then Zelensky called Russia “False friend” and said that this is not a war of 2 armies, but of “two worldviews”.

According to him, the Russians “believe their missiles can destroy” the Ukrainian philosophy: “Pfree people who go their own ways”. Zelensky said that Ukraine will not give in”not one more piece” of its territory.

“We will not allow anyone to annex our victory [contra o nazismo], we won’t let her be appropriate” said Zelensky. “Our enemy dreamed that we would refuse to celebrate May 9 and the victory over Nazism. So the word ‘denazification’ would have a chance [de se tornar um motivo plausível para a invasão russa].”

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinjustified what he calls “special military operation” saying that Russia aims to “denazification” from the Ukrainian territories.

“We’ve been in many wars but they all had the same result” said Zelensky. “Our land was sown with bullets and cartridges, but no enemy could take root here“, he said. “No invader can dominate our free population”, he added, adding that, “sooner or later”, Ukraine will win.

Here is the video posted by Zelensky (5min24s):

RUSSIA

Putin celebrated “Victory Day” with a 11 minute speech on Red Square in Moscow on Monday morning. He compared the war in Ukraine to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler invaded its territory.

Putin’s speech was addressed to soldiers fighting in Ukraine’s splinter region of Donbass. “Today you are fighting for our people in Donbass, for the security of Russia, our homeland.“, said.

The Russian leader also returned to blame the West for the conflict. He said that some countries produce external threats to weaken and divide Russia. He also repeated the arguments he uses to justify the invasion of the neighboring country, such as the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) would be threatening Russia’s security by expanding into its borders.