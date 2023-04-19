Paulo Teixeira, from Agrarian Development, says that invasions do not put pressure on the programs already designed by the government

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeirasaid on Tuesday (April 18, 2023) that the government will only move forward with the agrarian reform program if the lands invaded by the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) are vacated in recent days.

“My opinion is that this day of struggle is over, we are asking for withdrawals to proceed with the agrarian reform program. This is our condition”, said Teixeira in an interview with the newspaper The globe.

On Monday (17.Apr), the movement began to JNational Assembly of Struggles in Defense of Agrarian Reform, also known as Red April. Properties belonging to Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation) and Incra (National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform) were occupied by the MST.

According to Paulo Teixeira, one of the portfolio’s priorities is to carry out agrarian reform, but the invasions will not exert pressure or accelerate the programs drawn up by the government: “This kind of action doesn’t change anything.”

The minister said he was trying to dialogue with the MST. “The first time they occupied Suzano, I asked them to vacate. Then they occupied Incra Alagoas, we asked to vacate and they vacated. Then, they occupied Incra Minas, we asked and they vacated. Now I am asking (to vacate) Embrapa and Suzano. I am awaiting a response from them. They are saying that it is a day of struggle, I believe that it is enough to ask for an audience and they will be received”.

Also on this 3rd (April 18), the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid to condemnany act that damages productive processes”, also in reference to the MST.