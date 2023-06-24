Due to his time in the State of Mexico, a place with a high rate of femicides, Adán Augusto López, assured that, if the 4T project in government, it End this violence against women“we are all going to defend women,” he mentioned.

The candidate for the National Coordination of the Defense of the Fourth Transformation, from Morena, assured that there will never again be a woman violated in Mexico. He stressed that, along with each one of the women, all Mexicans must be added, he also assured that the Governor-elect of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez, will put an end to this unfortunate phenomenon of gender violence.

In the final stretch of his fifth day of 70 in total, which will include his tour of the country, the politician from Tabasco stated that, with Delfina Gómez, the Mexican entity has a new dawn”, because she achieved victory in the last elections and in September, when she will protest as governor, “there will be a popular party because the stagnant dinosaur that was here for almost 100 years is leaving.”

The Transformation will continue in Mexico, just as it happened here, in the State of Mexico, it will happen sooner rather than later, in Jalisco, Guanajuato and Querétaro”, states that he has already visited in this first stage of his journey throughout the country. , and that began last Monday the 19th right in the opposition entity from Jalisco.

López Hernámdez asked for the support of all Mexicans, particularly those from Queretaro, to continue this fight and continue building together, in unity and with loyalty to the project and to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Transformation that is already underway “and that no one It will stop,” he stressed.

It will continue to be transformed for the better, and we will do it, he offered, with the guidance of that unrepeatable man who is Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” he added.

In the informative Assembly that took place in this town, the man from Tabasco referred again, on the other hand, to the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation against the so-called Plan B of the Electoral Reform, and said that the Judiciary “is the national prevarication; they are protectors of white-collar criminals.”

In Mexico, justice is sold to the highest bidder,” he lamented, assuring that next year the Judiciary will be thoroughly reformed through a constitutional reform,” he said.

Thus, he also criticized Televisa’s veto against him, but insisted that he is not concerned because the only interview that interests him “is with you, with the people, in your homes, in your streets, in your squares. That is what interests me and it is just what we are doing”.